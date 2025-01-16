Into Music: Raia Was

Raia Was is a New York City-based musician whose latest EP is Captain Obvious (Piano Version), a collection of six songs from the Captain Obvious album performed on piano. The EP is not only a celebration of her distinct writing and performance styles but also a return to her first instrument, the piano. On this episode of Into Music, Was discusses the recording of the EP as well as her views on how compositions evolve and more.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

