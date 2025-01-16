© 2025 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Raia Was

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 16, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Audrey Melton

Raia Was is a New York City-based musician whose latest EP is Captain Obvious (Piano Version), a collection of six songs from the Captain Obvious album performed on piano. The EP is not only a celebration of her distinct writing and performance styles but also a return to her first instrument, the piano. On this episode of Into Music, Was discusses the recording of the EP as well as her views on how compositions evolve and more.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
