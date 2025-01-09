© 2025 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music: Perla Batalla

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 9, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Nancy Santullo

Perla Batalla is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter whose latest release, A Letter to Leonard Cohen, was released in 2024. It is Batalla’s second collection of Cohen compositions and serves as a tribute to her friend, the legendary producer Hal Wilner, who died in 2020 at age 64.

Batalla’s relationship with the music of Leonard Cohen remains central to her own work and their friendship, which was forged upon their first meeting in 1988, remained strong until his passing in 2016.

She spoke about their friendship, the power of his songs, and her appreciation for having pursued her passions in this 2024 conversation.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
