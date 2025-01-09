Into Music: Perla Batalla

Perla Batalla is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter whose latest release, A Letter to Leonard Cohen, was released in 2024. It is Batalla’s second collection of Cohen compositions and serves as a tribute to her friend, the legendary producer Hal Wilner, who died in 2020 at age 64.

Batalla’s relationship with the music of Leonard Cohen remains central to her own work and their friendship, which was forged upon their first meeting in 1988, remained strong until his passing in 2016.

She spoke about their friendship, the power of his songs, and her appreciation for having pursued her passions in this 2024 conversation.

