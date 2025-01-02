© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Mike Montrey

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 2, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Courtesy Photo

Mike Montrey is a veteran singer-songwriter and music educator based in New Jersey. His latest release with the Mike Montrey Band is Love, Time, & Mortality (2024), a record featuring songs covering those decidedly omnipresent factors across a series of songs which includes "Stained Glass Window Panes,” dedicated to Montrey’s late mother, who proved especially instrumental in his musical development, the moving ballad “Fortune Teller,” and a poignant take on Bob Dylan’s “Emotionally Yours.”

In this conversation, Montrey discusses the somewhat unusual trajectory of his career, his life as a music educator, including his work with adults with developmental disabilities, and what happens when creativity outpaces technical skill.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin