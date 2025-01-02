Into Music: Mike Montrey

Mike Montrey is a veteran singer-songwriter and music educator based in New Jersey. His latest release with the Mike Montrey Band is Love, Time, & Mortality (2024), a record featuring songs covering those decidedly omnipresent factors across a series of songs which includes "Stained Glass Window Panes,” dedicated to Montrey’s late mother, who proved especially instrumental in his musical development, the moving ballad “Fortune Teller,” and a poignant take on Bob Dylan’s “Emotionally Yours.”

In this conversation, Montrey discusses the somewhat unusual trajectory of his career, his life as a music educator, including his work with adults with developmental disabilities, and what happens when creativity outpaces technical skill.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

