© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Timothy Den

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published December 19, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Boaz Walker

Timothy Den is a founding member of the Chicago-based group Ohvaur. The band issued its most recent LP, Intertwined, earlier this year, marking the end of an extensive hiatus in the group’s career. The album, which was produced by Matt Wallace (Faith No More, The Replacements), is the follow-up to A Memories Chase, on which Den wrote about his 15 years as an undocumented immigrant in the U.S. 

In this conversation, Den discusses his memories of music scenes in various locales, including Boston, Miami, and Chicago as well as his love of metal music, the impact that working as a music journalist had on his career, and how his immigrant experience shaped his willingness to take risks. 

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin