Into Music: Timothy Den

Timothy Den is a founding member of the Chicago-based group Ohvaur. The band issued its most recent LP, Intertwined, earlier this year, marking the end of an extensive hiatus in the group’s career. The album, which was produced by Matt Wallace (Faith No More, The Replacements), is the follow-up to A Memories Chase, on which Den wrote about his 15 years as an undocumented immigrant in the U.S.

In this conversation, Den discusses his memories of music scenes in various locales, including Boston, Miami, and Chicago as well as his love of metal music, the impact that working as a music journalist had on his career, and how his immigrant experience shaped his willingness to take risks.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

