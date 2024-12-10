Into Music: Daniel House

Daniel House was a founding member of the proto grunge band Skin Yard, along with Jack Endino. The group released a series of sonically adventurous albums between 1987 and 1993 with House handling bass duties for the majority of that run. Coming together in the pre-grunge era, Skin Yard is considered by some to be one of the band’s that helped launch Seattle’s fertile music scene in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The group appeared on the legendary 1986 C/Z Records compilation Deep Six, which notably featured appearances from Soundgarden, Melvins, Green River, and The U-Men.

Skin Yard’s latest release is the retrospective singles box set, Skin Yard Select, consisting of previously released tracks, alternate versions, rarities and remixes on colored vinyl. The box is only available via Skin Yard Select.com. The 1,000 available copies will not be sold via retail.

Speaking from his home in California, House discussed the Seattle music scene of the 1980s, the importance of The U-Men, the role that community played during his time as a young musician in Seattle and the continued importance music plays in his own community making. We also get some news about at least one future Skin Yard project.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

