Peter Zaremba is vocalist for the legendary garage rock band The Fleshtones. The band’s most recent recording is the LP It’s Getting Late (… and More Songs About Werewolves). In this conversation, Zaremba discusses the making of the album, his continued enthusiasm for creativity and live performance, and what the future holds for the band.

