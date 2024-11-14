Into Music: Dave Trumfio

Dave Trumfio is a producer, songwriter, and musician based in Los Angeles, California.

In the 1990s, he and his brother Harry formed The Pulsars, a duo that was initially conceived as a songwriting project. The pair quickly become a popular live attraction in their hometown of Chicago and were swept up by a new label founded by the legendary team of Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss, who’d previously had great success with the A&M imprint. The Pulsars were on tour with Weezer when Alpert and Moss decided that they wanted to retire from the industry. The group lost tour support and promotion for their debut album. Before long, The Pulsars were no more.

Recently, however, the Trumfio brothers regained the rights to their music and have released some previously unheard records and, earlier in 2024, reissued their self-titled debut album, which Rolling Stone listed as one of the 40 greatest albums ever recorded by an act with only one real album.

On this episode, Trumfio recalls the early days of The Pulsars and discusses the future of the project as well.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens

Theme music: Torin Andersen

