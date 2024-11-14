© 2024 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Dave Trumfio

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published November 14, 2024 at 11:15 AM CST
Howlin' Wuelf Media

Dave Trumfio is a producer, songwriter, and musician based in Los Angeles, California.

In the 1990s, he and his brother Harry formed The Pulsars, a duo that was initially conceived as a songwriting project. The pair quickly become a popular live attraction in their hometown of Chicago and were swept up by a new label founded by the legendary team of Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss, who’d previously had great success with the A&M imprint. The Pulsars were on tour with Weezer when Alpert and Moss decided that they wanted to retire from the industry. The group lost tour support and promotion for their debut album. Before long, The Pulsars were no more.

Recently, however, the Trumfio brothers regained the rights to their music and have released some previously unheard records and, earlier in 2024, reissued their self-titled debut album, which Rolling Stone listed as one of the 40 greatest albums ever recorded by an act with only one real album.

On this episode, Trumfio recalls the early days of The Pulsars and discusses the future of the project as well.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
