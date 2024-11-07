Into Music: Django Haskins

Django Haskins is a founding member of the Chapel Hill, North Carolina band The Old Ceremony. Earlier in 2024, the group, now celebrating two decades together, released its seventh full-length album, Earthbound. In addition to his work with The Old Ceremony, Haskins has released albums in a range of guises, whether as a solo artist or collaborator, including work with Gary Louris (The Jayhawks) as Au Pair. He has also toured extensively as a member of Big Star’s Third, a collective organized by that legendary band’s drummer Jody Stephens and featuring Chris Stamey (The dB’s) as well as members of R.E.M. and Wilco.

Speaking from his home studio, Haskins discussed how he stayed creative during the 2020 lockdown, what can be learned from obituaries, and the rewards of not having mainstream success.

