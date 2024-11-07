© 2024 KMUW
Into Music: Django Haskins

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published November 7, 2024 at 1:10 PM CST
Howlin' Wuelf Media

Django Haskins is a founding member of the Chapel Hill, North Carolina band The Old Ceremony. Earlier in 2024, the group, now celebrating two decades together, released its seventh full-length album, Earthbound. In addition to his work with The Old Ceremony, Haskins has released albums in a range of guises, whether as a solo artist or collaborator, including work with Gary Louris (The Jayhawks) as Au Pair. He has also toured extensively as a member of Big Star’s Third, a collective organized by that legendary band’s drummer Jody Stephens and featuring Chris Stamey (The dB’s) as well as members of R.E.M. and Wilco.

Speaking from his home studio, Haskins discussed how he stayed creative during the 2020 lockdown, what can be learned from obituaries, and the rewards of not having mainstream success.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
