Into Music: Andrew Choi

Since 2015, Andrew Choi has recorded a series under the St. Lenox moniker, each of which

draws together 10 songs that follow a particular theme, whether 2018’s Ten Fables of Young Ambition and Passionate Love or 2021’s Ten Songs of Worship and Praise for our Tumultuous Times. The new LP, Ten Modern American Work Songs is out October 25 via Don Giovanni Records.

In this conversation, Choi discusses finding his music voice, when he left music to study philosophy, finding community in the open mic and karaoke communities, and the inspiration for Ten Modern American Work Songs.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production assistance: Jonathan Huber

Theme music: Torin Andersen

