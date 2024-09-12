Into Music: James Baluyut

James Baluyut is a founding member of the band +/- {Plus/Minus}. The band released its first album in a decade, Further Afield, earlier this year. In this conversation, Baluyut discusses growing up in a musical household in the Detroit area, becoming an obsessive fan of music and how his longtime musical partner in Patrick Ramos was, in his words, cooler than him.

