Into Music
Into Music: James Baluyut

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 12, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Courtesy Photo

James Baluyut is a founding member of the band +/- {Plus/Minus}. The band released its first album in a decade, Further Afield, earlier this year. In this conversation, Baluyut discusses growing up in a musical household in the Detroit area, becoming an obsessive fan of music and how his longtime musical partner in Patrick Ramos was, in his words, cooler than him.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
