Into Music: Steve Wynn

Steve Wynn is a founding member of The Dream Syndicate, a band central to the Paisley Underground scene in 1980s Los Angeles. Now based in New York City, he has just released his first book, I Wouldn’t Say It If It Wasn’t True: A Memoir of Life, Music, and The Dream Syndicate, which covers his formative years in California and his first decade as a recording artist.

His new solo album, Make It Right, is out now via Fire Records and features Mike Mills (R.E.M., The Baseball Project), Vicki Peterson (The Bangles), Chris Schlarb (Psychic Temple), Linda Pitmon (The Baseball Project) and others. In this episode, Wynn discusses writing I Wouldn’t Say It If It Wasn’t True, reflects on his time as a radio DJ and record store clerk as well as the laborious sessions for The Dream Syndicate’s sophomore album Medicine Show, which, he says, will be reissued in deluxe format next year.

