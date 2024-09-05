© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Steve Wynn

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 5, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Guy Kokken

Steve Wynn is a founding member of The Dream Syndicate, a band central to the Paisley Underground scene in 1980s Los Angeles. Now based in New York City, he has just released his first book, I Wouldn’t Say It If It Wasn’t True: A Memoir of Life, Music, and The Dream Syndicate, which covers his formative years in California and his first decade as a recording artist.

His new solo album, Make It Right, is out now via Fire Records and features Mike Mills (R.E.M., The Baseball Project), Vicki Peterson (The Bangles), Chris Schlarb (Psychic Temple), Linda Pitmon (The Baseball Project) and others. In this episode, Wynn discusses writing I Wouldn’t Say It If It Wasn’t True, reflects on his time as a radio DJ and record store clerk as well as the laborious sessions for The Dream Syndicate’s sophomore album Medicine Show, which, he says, will be reissued in deluxe format next year.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin