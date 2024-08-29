© 2024 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music: Shawn Magill

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published August 29, 2024 at 11:46 AM CDT
Clarion Call Media

Shawn Magill is the songwriter, producer and band leader for Dallas Texas’ Secrecies. Secrecies released its latest album, Perfect Bite earlier this year via Idol Records. Magill is also a collage artist and designer who works with bands, dance companies, theaters and nonprofit organizations on a variety of projects. In addition to her work with Secrecies, Magill is a former member of the band Home By Hovercraft.

In this conversation, she discusses her classical training, learning to improvise, and how song hooks reveal themselves to her.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
