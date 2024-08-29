Into Music: Shawn Magill

Shawn Magill is the songwriter, producer and band leader for Dallas Texas’ Secrecies. Secrecies released its latest album, Perfect Bite earlier this year via Idol Records. Magill is also a collage artist and designer who works with bands, dance companies, theaters and nonprofit organizations on a variety of projects. In addition to her work with Secrecies, Magill is a former member of the band Home By Hovercraft.

In this conversation, she discusses her classical training, learning to improvise, and how song hooks reveal themselves to her.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens

Theme music: Torin Andersen

