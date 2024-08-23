© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live: Updates from the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Malka Spigel

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published August 23, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Colin Newman

In addition to being a founding member of the band Minimal Compact, Malka Spigel is one half of the duo Immersion with Colin Newman. The pair recently released the double EP Nanocluster Vol.2. The recording features collaborations with Thor Harris of Thor and Friends and formerly of Swans, Cuboza, which is Jack Wolter form the band Penelope Isles as well as drummer Matt Schulz of Holy Fuck. She and Newman also host the radio show Swimming In Sound for Slack City Radio and are also founding members of Githead.

She spoke with us from her home in Brighton, England.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin