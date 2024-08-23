Into Music: Malka Spigel

In addition to being a founding member of the band Minimal Compact, Malka Spigel is one half of the duo Immersion with Colin Newman. The pair recently released the double EP Nanocluster Vol.2. The recording features collaborations with Thor Harris of Thor and Friends and formerly of Swans, Cuboza, which is Jack Wolter form the band Penelope Isles as well as drummer Matt Schulz of Holy Fuck. She and Newman also host the radio show Swimming In Sound for Slack City Radio and are also founding members of Githead.

She spoke with us from her home in Brighton, England.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens

Theme music: Torin Andersen

