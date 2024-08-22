© 2024 KMUW
Into Music: Colin Newman

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published August 22, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Malka Spigel

Colin Newman is a founding member of the legendary British post-punk band Wire. In addition to his solo career, he also founded Immersion with Malka Spigel (Minimal Compact). The latest release from Immersion is the double EP, Nanocluster Vol.2. The project features collaborations with Thor Harris (Thor and Friends, ex-Swans), Cuboza (Jack Wolter of Penelope Isles) and drummer Matt Schulz (Holy Fuck). Newman and Spigel also host the radio show Swimming In Sound for Slack City Radio.
 
Newman spoke with us from his home base in Brighton, England.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
