Into Music: Colin Newman

Colin Newman is a founding member of the legendary British post-punk band Wire. In addition to his solo career, he also founded Immersion with Malka Spigel (Minimal Compact). The latest release from Immersion is the double EP, Nanocluster Vol.2. The project features collaborations with Thor Harris (Thor and Friends, ex-Swans), Cuboza (Jack Wolter of Penelope Isles) and drummer Matt Schulz (Holy Fuck). Newman and Spigel also host the radio show Swimming In Sound for Slack City Radio.



Newman spoke with us from his home base in Brighton, England.

