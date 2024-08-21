Into Music: Matt Scannell

The band Vertical Horizon is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its album Everything You Want. The record, which was the group’s third overall, became a multiplatinum success while the title song went to the top of the Billboard singles chart. To celebrate the record’s anniversary, the group has made Everything You Want available on vinyl for the first time.

The band’s most recent effort is 2018’s The Lost Mile, though guitarist and vocalist Matt Scannell says he and his bandmates are currently at work on two distinctly different albums. In this conversation Scannell discussed his development as a songwriter, his friendship with songwriter Richard Marx and the friendship he developed with late Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart. (Peart played drums on five songs across two Vertical Horizon albums, 2009’s Burning Days and 2013’s Echoes From The Underground, marking one of the rare occasions he recorded outside of Rush.)

