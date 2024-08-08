© 2024 KMUW
Into Music: David Nagler

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published August 8, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Bernie DeChant

David Nagler is a musician and composer based in Brooklyn, New York. He has released several albums under his own name, including 2013’s Mortal Enemies, 2015’s Carl Sandburg’s Chicago Poems, and 2018’s The Appointees, Volumes 1 & 2. He has performed with a wide range of artists, including Yo La Tengo, Joan Baez, and Wesley Stace. Nagler has also composed for film and television, with credits ranging from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver to the popular Norwegian drama, Exit. Nagler’s most release is the self-titled debut from As For The Future. Inspired by Brazilian music, Nagler collaborated with wide range of musicians including vocalist Alexia Bomtempo, Mauro Refosco (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Atoms for Peace), and Ryan Keberle (David Bowie, Maria Schneider Orchestra).

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Fletcher Powell
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
