Into Music: Andy McKee

Andy McKee is a Topeka, Kansas-based guitarist whose latest recording is the self-titled recording from Tripliciti which features McKee and his longtime friends Trevor Gordon Hall and Calum Graham. In this conversation, McKee discusses his early love of acoustic guitar, including the music of Preston Reed and Michael Hedges, the community he found at music festivals and his time as an early YouTube sensation, when his video “Drifting” received nearly 60 million views.

