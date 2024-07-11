© 2024 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music: Andy McKee

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 11, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Simone Cecchetti

Andy McKee is a Topeka, Kansas-based guitarist whose latest recording is the self-titled recording from Tripliciti which features McKee and his longtime friends Trevor Gordon Hall and Calum Graham. In this conversation, McKee discusses his early love of acoustic guitar, including the music of Preston Reed and Michael Hedges, the community he found at music festivals and his time as an early YouTube sensation, when his video “Drifting” received nearly 60 million views.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Fletcher Powell
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
