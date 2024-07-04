© 2024 KMUW
KMUW will be closed on Thursday, July 4, for Independence Day. Our lobby will be open from 8 am - 2 pm on Friday, July 5.
Into Music: Matt Dowling

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 4, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Gwen Morier

Matt Dowling is a musician and entrepreneur whose latest release is the self-titled debut album from the duo How???, which he formed with longtime friend Alex Tebeleff, who was a guest on a previous episode of Into Music. The two were previously members of Paperhaus, the long-running Washington, D.C. band that was also at the center of a famed indie music venue of the same name. Dowling has also performed with Deleted Scenes and The Effects as well as with the solo project Swoll.

In this conversation, we discuss his early enthusiasm for music, including hip-hop and Radiohead, an instructional video by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea that provided inspiration, and Dowling’s role in Hellbender Vinyl, a pressing plant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which he co-owns with Jeff Betten of Misra Records as well as Frederick Arnold of Future Oak Recording.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Fletcher Powell
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
