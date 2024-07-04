Into Music: Matt Dowling

Matt Dowling is a musician and entrepreneur whose latest release is the self-titled debut album from the duo How???, which he formed with longtime friend Alex Tebeleff, who was a guest on a previous episode of Into Music. The two were previously members of Paperhaus, the long-running Washington, D.C. band that was also at the center of a famed indie music venue of the same name. Dowling has also performed with Deleted Scenes and The Effects as well as with the solo project Swoll.

In this conversation, we discuss his early enthusiasm for music, including hip-hop and Radiohead, an instructional video by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea that provided inspiration, and Dowling’s role in Hellbender Vinyl, a pressing plant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which he co-owns with Jeff Betten of Misra Records as well as Frederick Arnold of Future Oak Recording.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production assistance: Fletcher Powell

Theme music: Torin Andersen