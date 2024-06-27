© 2024 KMUW
Into Music: Chelsea Nenni

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 27, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Andrew B. White

Chelsea Nenni leads the Brooklyn-based retro pop group Late Slip. Born in New York and raised in California, Nenni grew up in a household filled with music. In this conversation, she discusses giving yourself permission to create, howe personal upheaval can be a catalyst to creativity, and her relationship with her sister and fellow musician Emily Nenni.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Fletcher Powell
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
