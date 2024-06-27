Into Music: Chelsea Nenni

Chelsea Nenni leads the Brooklyn-based retro pop group Late Slip. Born in New York and raised in California, Nenni grew up in a household filled with music. In this conversation, she discusses giving yourself permission to create, howe personal upheaval can be a catalyst to creativity, and her relationship with her sister and fellow musician Emily Nenni.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production assistance: Fletcher Powell

Theme music: Torin Andersen