Into Music: Jerry Roe

Jerry Roe is a Nashville-based musician who plays drums and bass in Friendship Commanders with previous Into Music guest Buick Audra. Roe began playing professionally before he was a teen and has amassed numerous credits with artists such as Rodney Crowell, The Devil Makes Three and Molly Tuttle.

In this conversation Roe recalls growing up in a musical household as the son of Nashville bassist Dave Roe as well cutting his teeth in the Nashville rock scene, the importance of balancing one’s creative and non-creative lives, and the role that Friendship Commanders has taken in his life.

The latest release from Friendship Commanders is the album Mass.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production assistance: Fletcher Powell

Theme music: Torin Andersen

