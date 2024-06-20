© 2024 KMUW
Into Music: Jerry Roe

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 20, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Anna Haas

Jerry Roe is a Nashville-based musician who plays drums and bass in Friendship Commanders with previous Into Music guest Buick Audra. Roe began playing professionally before he was a teen and has amassed numerous credits with artists such as Rodney Crowell, The Devil Makes Three and Molly Tuttle.

In this conversation Roe recalls growing up in a musical household as the son of Nashville bassist Dave Roe as well cutting his teeth in the Nashville rock scene, the importance of balancing one’s creative and non-creative lives, and the role that Friendship Commanders has taken in his life.

The latest release from Friendship Commanders is the album Mass.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Fletcher Powell
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
