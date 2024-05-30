Into Music: Robert Poss

Robert Poss is a New York City-based guitarist, composer and sound engineer. A founding member of the influential No Wave group Band of Susans, Poss has also collaborated with composers such as Rhys Chatham, Nicolas Collins, Phill Niblock, and others. His latest solo release is 2024’s Drones, Songs, and Fairy Dust.

In this conversation, Poss recalls his early fascination with rock music, his longstanding friendship with sound artist Susan Stenger, who introduced him to a wide range of avant garde music, his brief tenure with Public Image Limited, working with Phill Niblock, and the early days of Band of Susans.

