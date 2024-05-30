© 2024 KMUW
Into Music: Robert Poss

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 30, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Debra Hochman

Robert Poss is a New York City-based guitarist, composer and sound engineer. A founding member of the influential No Wave group Band of Susans, Poss has also collaborated with composers such as Rhys Chatham, Nicolas Collins, Phill Niblock, and others. His latest solo release is 2024’s Drones, Songs, and Fairy Dust.

In this conversation, Poss recalls his early fascination with rock music, his longstanding friendship with sound artist Susan Stenger, who introduced him to a wide range of avant garde music, his brief tenure with Public Image Limited, working with Phill Niblock, and the early days of Band of Susans.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Fletcher Powell
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
