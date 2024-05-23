Into Music: Alex Tebeleff

Alex Tebeleff is a Los Angeles-based musician, composer, teacher, mixer and producer. His latest release is the self-titled debut album from the duo How???, which he formed with his longtime friend Matt Dowling. Dowling and Tebeleff were previously members of Paperhaus, the long-running Washington, D.C. band that was also at the center of a famed indie music venue of the same name. Tebeleff has also recorded under the moniker Blacklodge.

In this conversation, Tebeleff discusses the diverse music he heard in his childhood home, the guitar teacher who introduced him to funk and broader geopolitical perspectives, the impact the band Radiohead has had on him and his love of James Brown.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production assistance: Fletcher Powell

Theme music: Torin Andersen