Into Music: John Sneider

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 9, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Damon Webster

John Sneider is a New York City-based trumpeter and composer who has performed with Max Roach, Curtis Stigers and has recorded albums such as The Scrapper as a solo artist and Sneid Remarks with his son, David. His latest album is Chinwag with keyboardist and longtime friend Larry Goldings.

In this conversation, Sneider recalls his early years as a working musician, his dislike of chops-driven music, and the personal and musical bond he shares with Goldings.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Fletcher Powell
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
