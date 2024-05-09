Into Music: John Sneider

John Sneider is a New York City-based trumpeter and composer who has performed with Max Roach, Curtis Stigers and has recorded albums such as The Scrapper as a solo artist and Sneid Remarks with his son, David. His latest album is Chinwag with keyboardist and longtime friend Larry Goldings.

In this conversation, Sneider recalls his early years as a working musician, his dislike of chops-driven music, and the personal and musical bond he shares with Goldings.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production assistance: Fletcher Powell

Theme music: Torin Andersen

