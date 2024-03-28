© 2024 KMUW
Into Music: Buick Audra

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published March 28, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Anna Haas
/
Courtesy Photo

Grammy-winning musician Buick Audra is guitarist and vocalist with the Nashville-based duo Friendship Commanders. In 2023 the band (rounded out by drummer and bassist Jerry Roe) released the album MASS, which coincided with the release of Buick Audra’s book, MASS: Essays on Language, Memory and the State of Massachusetts.

In this conversation, she discusses creative intimacy, how an education in visual arts has shaped her artistic life and her early days in the band 33 Slade with her brother, drummer Boey Russell, and bassist Levi Fuller.

You can learn more about Buick Audra at her official website BuickAudra.com and about Friendship Commanders via FriendshipCommanders.com.

Host, producer, editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editors: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production Assistance: Jonathan Huber

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
