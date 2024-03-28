Into Music: Buick Audra

Grammy-winning musician Buick Audra is guitarist and vocalist with the Nashville-based duo Friendship Commanders. In 2023 the band (rounded out by drummer and bassist Jerry Roe) released the album MASS, which coincided with the release of Buick Audra’s book, MASS: Essays on Language, Memory and the State of Massachusetts.

In this conversation, she discusses creative intimacy, how an education in visual arts has shaped her artistic life and her early days in the band 33 Slade with her brother, drummer Boey Russell, and bassist Levi Fuller.

You can learn more about Buick Audra at her official website BuickAudra.com and about Friendship Commanders via FriendshipCommanders.com.

Host, producer, editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editors: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production Assistance: Jonathan Huber

