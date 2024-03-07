Into Music: Adrian Sutherland

Adrian Sutherland is a singer-songwriter based in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada. He is a founding member of the Juno-nominated band Midnight Shine and, in 2022 his first solo album, When the Magic Hits, earned him an additional Juno nod with a nomination in the Contemporary Indigenous Artist of the Year Award category. His second album, Precious Diamonds, is slated for release on March 15.

In this conversation, Sutherland discusses growing up on First Nation land, his entry into the Canadian music scene, and singing two songs on Precious Diamonds in his native Cree language. Sutherland spoke with me via Starlink while outdoors on Attawapiskat land.

