Into Music: Adrian Sutherland

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published March 7, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Adrian Sutherland is a singer-songwriter based in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada. He is a founding member of the Juno-nominated band Midnight Shine and, in 2022 his first solo album, When the Magic Hits, earned him an additional Juno nod with a nomination in the Contemporary Indigenous Artist of the Year Award category. His second album, Precious Diamonds, is slated for release on March 15.

In this conversation, Sutherland discusses growing up on First Nation land, his entry into the Canadian music scene, and singing two songs on Precious Diamonds in his native Cree language. Sutherland spoke with me via Starlink while outdoors on Attawapiskat land.

Host, producer, editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editors: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production Assistance: Jonathan Huber

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
