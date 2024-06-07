Take a cruise down 'Front Beach Road' with Bongo Bobby

Percussionist Bobby Thomas, also known as "Bongo Bobby," has been playing the drums for 60 years. The Wichita native has played locally and across the country with several bands including the Steely Dan Tribute band, Steely Express. He has also released his first single, "Front Beach Road." For this edition of "In The Mix," Carla Eckels asks him about creating his music and how he developed a passion for playing bongos.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Courtesy photo Bongo Bobby has played locally and across the country with several bands including the Steely Dan Tribute band, Steely Express.

I know you've been a percussionist for a long time. Can you give us a little bit of history?

I was raised at the corner of 18th and Grove — northeast Wichita — and when I was ... eight years old, I had some buddies that lived around the corner and their brother-in-law was a beatnik. He played congas, percussions... [he] later became my mentor. His name was Fred Sparks.

Just to hear the congas resonating throughout the neighborhood ... I became somewhat fascinated with that. So, I would just camp out, sit down and watch them guys. It was Fred Sparks, Donald Lei, Juan Kennedy, and all their buddies; they'd have congas.

I went home and I taped two coffee cans together, Folgers coffee cans, one smaller one and one bigger one ... and that became my bongos.

Then [years later], I was able to buy my first set of congas [when I left] the military. My first band was a blues band right here in Wichita ... Donn Dunn and Friends. This was back...[in 1975]. That's how I got started playing locally, and to this day, I'm just blessed to continue doing what I love and enjoy.

Tell us about your first single, "Front Beach Road."

That song was given to me by Skinny Hightower, which I considered ... a "naked song." It was only bass, drums and keys; [all of] which Skinny ... recorded and he wasn't enthused with ... [and] didn't care for. And I'm like, "Man, I'll take the song." He says, "You can have it Bongo." I said, "Okay." So I sat on it [for] a couple of years until I came across a saxophonist that I felt could really dive into it and create a nice rhythm.

And that was saxophonist Tyler Gauldin, who you feature.

Tyler Gauldin...I presently play with him. We play together in the Steely Express band. So I gave it to [him] and Tyler ended up giving his thoughts. ...We recorded it in my man cave, in studio.

Courtesy photo Saxophonist Tyler Gauldin plays with Bongo Bobby in Steely Express.

Talk to me about the song title, "Front Beach Road."

I was so intrigued by Panama City Beach, Florida, and that's a main drag street. ...I said, "One day, if I ever name a song, I'm going to name it that." I had such an enjoyable time. ...It has a funky groove and the feeling that I had, and we had — the band, just hanging out there in Panama City Beach.

How did you go about playing percussion on that song?

Actually, it was just creativity of thought. ...It's just like I do the toys, the chimes, the bells, the triangles, the clavés, the congas. Then, it's just jump in and do something; what I feel [I] should add to that song in that particular spot.

I think it was Maurice White of Earth Wind & Fire who said, "Music is a feeling." So, is that how you approach music when you play?

For me, music is spiritual, and when I play music — regardless of what it is, especially when I'm playing in church or when I'm on stage — ...I have an idea what [of] I'm going to do. But at that moment, [it's] just the [feeling] and that's just a God-given gift that I do have. That's why I'm able to do what I do, I guess, with various people.

Now that the single is out, is there an album in the works?

Right now, Tyler and I ... there's a couple of songs that we're working on. So, we'll record one and then probably record another within 90 days. So, we'll just see how it works. If it's God's will, then that will happen.

Bongo Bobby's first release, "Front Beach Road," is out now. He'll be playing with a Steely Dan tribute band on Sunday, June 9, at Wichita's Odd Fellow Hall at 6 p.m.

