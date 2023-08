Several years ago while En Route with Wichita Transit, we met driver Juan Arriaga on one of his routes. We spoke with him again after he switched to the other side of the radio and started working in dispatch.

Now Arriaga has created a driver training program through Wichita Transit. We caught up with him as he was teaching two students the rules of the road.

