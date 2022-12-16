En Route with Nikhil Chilaka

Nikhil Chilaka is an international student studying for a master’s degree in computer science at Wichita State University. For this month’s En Route, Beth Golay talks with Chilaka about his first semester abroad. And the strengths … and weaknesses … of Wichita’s bus system.

Beth Golay goes En Route with transit riders across Wichita. Her conversations are featured monthly on The Range. Follow her on Twitter @BethGolay, or you can probably track her down on Route 21.