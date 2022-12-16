© 2022 KMUW
En Route with Nikhil Chilaka

By Beth Golay
Published December 16, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST
Nikhil Chilaka is an international student studying for a master’s degree in computer science at Wichita State University. For this month’s En Route, Beth Golay talks with Chilaka about his first semester abroad. And the strengths … and weaknesses … of Wichita’s bus system.

Beth Golay goes En Route with transit riders across Wichita. Her conversations are featured monthly on The Range. Follow her on Twitter @BethGolay, or you can probably track her down on Route 21.

En Route
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
