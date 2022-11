On this month’s En Route, Beth Golay met Shaquan Titchenor while riding Route 14. Titchenor’s in a prison work-release program and was headed to a job interview ... his first step in rejoining society. Little did he know he'd have to do two interviews that day.

Beth Golay goes En Route with transit riders across Wichita. Her conversations are featured monthly on The Range. Follow her on Twitter @BethGolay, or you can probably track her down on Route 21.