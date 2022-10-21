What the Veterans Ride Free program means to one transit rider in Wichita

Beth Golay has conversations on Wichita Transit each month because she thinks everyone has a story and those stories should be heard. This month, she rode Route 26 with Kansas Air National Guard veteran Tracy Daniel who, in recognition of his service, rides transit for free.

The Veterans Ride Free program is supported by the Dole V-A Medical Center, United Way of the Plains and the City of Wichita. You can find more More information about the program is at wichita-transit-dot-org.