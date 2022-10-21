© 2022 KMUW
En-Route-Logo.png
En Route

What the Veterans Ride Free program means to one transit rider in Wichita

Published October 21, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT
Tracy Daniel.JPG
Lindsay Smith
/
KMUW

Beth Golay has conversations on Wichita Transit each month because she thinks everyone has a story and those stories should be heard. This month, she rode Route 26 with Kansas Air National Guard veteran Tracy Daniel who, in recognition of his service, rides transit for free.

The Veterans Ride Free program is supported by the Dole V-A Medical Center, United Way of the Plains and the City of Wichita. You can find more More information about the program is at wichita-transit-dot-org.

En Route
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
