Waiting to escape the heat by going en route

For her En Route series, Beth Golay normally shares conversations she records while riding Wichita Transit. This month, the conversation took place at the downtown Transit Center, where riders were waiting for buses to arrive ... and trying to escape the heat.

Beth Golay goes En Route with transit riders across Wichita. Her conversations are featured monthly on The Range. Follow her on Twitter @BethGolay, or you can probably track her down on Route 21.