En Route

En route 21 with Edwin Leroy Cooper

Published April 22, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT
Beth Golay has ridden the bus for more than two years, recording conversations with fellow riders. They’ve talked about everything from love to music to life to the weather. In this month's En Route, Beth discovers that sometimes the best conversations require a good listener.

Beth Golay goes En Route with transit riders across Wichita. Her conversations are featured monthly on The Range. Follow her on Twitter @BethGolay, or you can probably track her down on Route 21.

En Route podcastsThe Range
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
