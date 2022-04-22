En route 21 with Edwin Leroy Cooper

Beth Golay has ridden the bus for more than two years, recording conversations with fellow riders. They’ve talked about everything from love to music to life to the weather. In this month's En Route, Beth discovers that sometimes the best conversations require a good listener.

Beth Golay goes En Route with transit riders across Wichita. Her conversations are featured monthly on The Range. Follow her on Twitter @BethGolay, or you can probably track her down on Route 21.

