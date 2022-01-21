'There will never be another Cowboy' like Ronald Fleming

Beth Golay has captured conversations on the bus for more than two years. Some riders she sees during her regular commute .. others are chance encounters. In this month’s En Route, Beth recalls one of the “chance encounters,” when she waited for Route 26 with Ronald Fleming.

Listen to Beth's original episode with the Cowboy here.

Beth Golay goes En Route with transit riders across Wichita. Her conversations are featured monthly on The Range. Follow her on Twitter @BethGolay, or you can probably track her down on Route 21.

