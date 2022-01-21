© 2022 KMUW
En Route

'There will never be another Cowboy' like Ronald Fleming

Published January 21, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST
Beth Golay
/
KMUW

Beth Golay has captured conversations on the bus for more than two years. Some riders she sees during her regular commute .. others are chance encounters. In this month’s En Route, Beth recalls one of the “chance encounters,” when she waited for Route 26 with Ronald Fleming.

Listen to Beth's original episode with the Cowboy here.

Beth Golay goes En Route with transit riders across Wichita. Her conversations are featured monthly on The Range. Follow her on Twitter @BethGolay, or you can probably track her down on Route 21.

Tags

En Route podcastsThe Range
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
