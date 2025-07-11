Two restaurant closings, one restaurant opening, one restaurant auction

The past couple of weeks have brought more news of restaurant closings in Wichita. One of the latest victims is Bakesale Treat Parlor, a dessert shop that the owners of HomeGrown and Carlos O Kelly’s opened in Bradley Fair three years ago. The shop just never got the business the owners thought it would, and its last day was Sunday. Also, a Mediterranean restaurant called Levantine Kitchen that opened just five months ago at Central and Hillside has been closed for good since Monday. Its owner said he’s not sure what went wrong and would have fixed the problem if he could have identified it.

In happier news, an ultra fancy restaurant that’s been in the works for nearly two years is finally about to open at 29th and Tyler. KVH Chophouse will open to the public on Monday and will serve prime steaks and seafood. The opulent restaurant also has a wall of champagne, a grand piano, even golden toilets. Yeah, golden toilets.

Finally, those who have been following the saga of The Anchor bar and restaurant got one step closer this week to finding out what will happen next. The restaurant was seized over nonpayment of taxes in late April. On Wednesday, its former building on Douglas, two buildings next to it and all of the buildings’ contents were auctioned off. The winning bid was nearly $2 million dollars. But because the auction happened online, it’s unclear at this point who placed the winning bid and what their plans might be.

