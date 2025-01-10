© 2025 KMUW
Dining with Denise

A new year means a new list of restaurants that will open in Wichita

By Denise Neil
Published January 10, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
WBC Delano will open next month in this building at Douglas and Handley.
Every year, while Wichita is making its fitness resolutions, I do my best to mess it all up by putting out a list of restaurants the city can expect during the coming year. My 2025 edition just came out, and it includes more than 30 restaurants that Wichita’s dining scene will add over the course of the next year. Among the recognizable names on the list are Raising Cane’s, The Big Biscuit and Parlor Doughnuts. And the list will just keep getting longer as the year progresses.

One late addition to the list is an exciting new project happening on Delano. The owners of Wichita Brewing Company recently confirmed plans to add a restaurant in a recently renovated building at West Douglas and Handley. WBC Delano will have a rooftop patio and eventually will include an outdoor beer garden. It will serve the same pizza and beer offered at the east and west WBC restaurants. It should open sometime in February.

Also, the owners of Mokas Cafe have recently shared where they’ll open their third Wichita location. Sometime in late 2025, a west-side Mokas will open near the northwest corner of 37th and Ridge. It will be a free-standing cafe with a drive through, just like Wichita’s other two Mokas in Delano and at 13th and Webb.

Finally, if watching shipping containers that will be turned into restaurants get dropped onto their future homes is your thing, today you can go hang out at 1370 N. Greenwich Road. There, you can see the “can drop,” as the Small Sliders chain calls it, for their restaurant that’s set to open in March.

Denise Neil
Denise Neil, a Dodge City native and a KU graduate, started as a reporter at the Wichita Eagle in 1997. She took over the restaurant beat in 2000 and since then has built her popular column and Facebook page, Dining with Denise, where she keeps Eagle readers updated on all the happenings in the dining scene.
