They both started off as food trucks. Now, both have brick-and-mortar locations in the Wichita area.

Wichita's Clifton Square has a new restaurant tenant. Earlier this month, the owners of Argentina’s Empanadas fulfilled a longtime dream and opened their first brick-and-mortar location. It’s in the tiny building on the west edge of Clifton Square that in the past has been home to places like Fresh Roast Coffee Co. and The No Bake Cafe. You might remember that Argentina's Empanadas' owners appeared earlier this year on “The Great Food Truck Race” on Food Network and came in third. The shop is tiny and has only a few seats, so during the winter, it will mostly be operating as a to-go location. The owners plan to add some outdoor seating in the spring. For now, people can grab sweet and savory empanadas there Tuesdays through Sundays for lunch or dinner.

Another restaurant that started off as a food truck also has recently opened in a stationary spot. The Waffle Bus in Derby is the first first out-of-state franchise for the Houston-based founders, who got their start with a food truck. It serves things like sweet waffle sandwiches, smash burgers, wings and cereal milkshakes and has been attracting long lines of customers since opening day. The Waffle Bus is open daily at 1301 N. Rock Road.

In some not-as-happy news: 2024 has been a tough year for restaurants in Wichita. Though many have opened, it seems like another one closes every day. I’ll soon be publishing my annual list of restaurants that shut down over the calendar year. It’s a chance to look back and say one last goodbye to places that ran their course or just couldn’t hold on any longer. Find the list at Dining with Denise on Facebook or kansas.com

