Pawsome news for Wichita: The city’s first cat cafe is now open

Let’s just quickly clear up a common misconception about Snick’s Cat Cafe. The business has been open for a week at the Shops at Tallgrass and is the first of its kind in Wichita. But people who hear about it always ask the same question first: Are the cats roaming around where the staff is making and serving food? The answer is no. The 12 cats who live at the business are kept in an area that’s separate from the cafe. People can choose whether they want to commune with a kitty over coffee. But what’s a little cat hair, I say? The cafe allows people to book 50-minute sessions in the cat lounge, where they can play with the energetic felines up for adoption. Or, if they’d rather, they can enjoy the cafe while watching the fun through windows that look into the cat lounge. Reservations for cat lounge sessions are available at the Snick’s Cat Cafe website.

In other restaurant news, Wichita is about to add two new options to its list. Opening day for the city’s second co-branded Auntie Anne’s/Jamba Juice restaurant is Monday at 21st and 127th Street east. The first one opened in January at 29th and Maize to excitement and long lines. Then, on Dec. 21. Jack Fukuda will open his new restaurant called Gyoza Bar. It is right next door to his Yokohama Ramen Izakaya at Normandie Center, Central and Woodlawn. The restaurant’s specialty will be Japanese-style dumplings.

Also, if you’re someone who prefers to eat out on Christmas Day, you’ll soon be able to find my list of restaurants that will be open in Wichita. I’ll publish it next week at Dining with Denise on Facebook.

