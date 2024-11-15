The list of Wichita restaurant closures keeps getting longer

Today’s restaurant report isn’t a very happy one. Lately, it seems like every day, a different restaurant is closing or announcing plans to close.

A few high-profile restaurants have been on the list lately. One of them is Old Spaghetti Factory, a chain restaurant that opened at the Waterfront development at 13th and Webb in the summer of 2019. The district manager for the restaurant said that it will close and the end of business on Sunday, November 24. The Wichita restaurant just wasn’t busy enough, the manager said.

Another surprising closure was Sticky Birds, a chicken finger chain that opened a little more than a year ago at Kellogg and Tyler. The franchisees didn’t have much to say about the closure other than that it was a difficult decision.

Also, one of the two Wichita Mochinut restaurants has only a few days left. The owner of the east-side restaurant at Kellogg and Greenwich said that this Saturday, November 17th, will be the last day in business. The good news for fans of that restaurant’s mochi doughnuts and Korean corn dogs is that there’s also a west-side location. It’s at 13th and Tyler and will remain open.

Finally, Eddie’s Cafe at Central and Tyler has closed after only five months. Its owners have a young son with a rare medical condition and opened the cafe as a way place where people with special needs could find jobs. But the shop’s business dropped off over the past several months and the owners decided they couldn’t continue. They hope to reopen the cafe someday in a different spot.

