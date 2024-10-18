Big news for fans of big biscuits in Wichita

Restaurants come. Restaurants go. Restaurants move. That’s the restaurant story this week in Wichita, anyway.

The restaurant that’s coming is The Big Biscuit. It’s a breakfast and lunch place that started in the Kansas City area 24 years ago then spread to include nearly 30 locations. Wichita’s will open in the old Las Catrina’s space behind the Dillons at 21st and Maize.

On the other side of town, a restaurant has just closed. BD’s Mongolian Grill has operated on the southwest corner of Douglas and Rock for the past four years, but its last day in business was Sunday. The franchisee of that restaurant wasn’t ready this week to talk about why it closed. But he said he might be able to share more soon.

Finally, a Wichita fine dining restaurant has announced that it plans to move. The Sweet Spot has been open on West Central since late 2019. But the owners plan to move it to the old Doma restaurant spot on the outskirts of Towne East Square. The much bigger space will give the owners more room to host large events, they said. The move should happen in late November.

And that’s not all that The Sweet Spot’s owners have planned. They also have purchased the long-vacant restaurant just to the west of their new space. Sometime early next year, they’ll open it as a seafood and sushi grill called Super East Buffet.

