Dining with Denise

In the mood to try something new? Even more restaurants are opening up around Wichita.

By Denise Neil
Published October 4, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Denise Neil
/
The Wichita Eagle

In the mood to try something new? Wichita just got one new restaurant it’s been waiting on for a while and is about to get two more. The one that’s already open is called Another Broken Egg Cafe. It opened Monday near K-96 and Oliver and serves Louisiana-inspired lunch and brunch items. It also has a full bar, lots of brunch-friendly cocktails and a big, dog-friendly patio. Two Wichita State business school graduates brought the chain to Wichita and may open two more if this one goes well.

On Monday, two more long-awaited restaurants will open. One is Sheet’s Creek, owned by the same people behind Mort’s Martini Bar downtown. It’s taking over a space at the Waterfront on Webb Road and will have a full kitchen, a big patio and live music several days a week. And then there’s KPOT at Towne East Square. It also opens Monday and is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that specializes in dishes that customers cook themselves on grills and hot plates that are built into their tables.

In other restaurant news, a longtime staple at Old Town Square is about to move out. The owner of Todd Brian’s Brick Street Cafe & Tavern says he wants to change his concept and needs a bigger space. He has chosen an address on the west side but doesn’t want to share it yet. Todd Brian’s will stay in Old Town Square through October and then reopen in the new spot in December or January.

Denise Neil
Denise Neil, a Dodge City native and a KU graduate, started as a reporter at the Wichita Eagle in 1997. She took over the restaurant beat in 2000 and since then has built her popular column and Facebook page, Dining with Denise, where she keeps Eagle readers updated on all the happenings in the dining scene.
