In the mood to try something new? Even more restaurants are opening up around Wichita.

In the mood to try something new? Wichita just got one new restaurant it’s been waiting on for a while and is about to get two more. The one that’s already open is called Another Broken Egg Cafe. It opened Monday near K-96 and Oliver and serves Louisiana-inspired lunch and brunch items. It also has a full bar, lots of brunch-friendly cocktails and a big, dog-friendly patio. Two Wichita State business school graduates brought the chain to Wichita and may open two more if this one goes well.

On Monday, two more long-awaited restaurants will open. One is Sheet’s Creek, owned by the same people behind Mort’s Martini Bar downtown. It’s taking over a space at the Waterfront on Webb Road and will have a full kitchen, a big patio and live music several days a week. And then there’s KPOT at Towne East Square. It also opens Monday and is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that specializes in dishes that customers cook themselves on grills and hot plates that are built into their tables.

In other restaurant news, a longtime staple at Old Town Square is about to move out. The owner of Todd Brian’s Brick Street Cafe & Tavern says he wants to change his concept and needs a bigger space. He has chosen an address on the west side but doesn’t want to share it yet. Todd Brian’s will stay in Old Town Square through October and then reopen in the new spot in December or January.

