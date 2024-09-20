It’s already been a busy month for restaurant openings, and they just keep coming

September must be a good month to open a restaurant in Wichita because several more have opened their doors over the past week.

The one getting the most buzz might be the new west-side Deano’s. Owner John Arnold opened the new restaurant at 37th and Ridge on Monday. The brand-new building has two stories, two patios with lakeside views, 30 television sets for watching games and a big U-shaped bar. But it has the same menu and hours as the original Deano’s that’s operated at 21st and Webb since 2013.

A second Mokas cafe also has just opened in Wichita. The new shop on 13th Street between Webb and Greenwich had its first day last week. The second Mokas has the same menu of coffee drinks, pastries and lunch items as the one that opened in 2022 near the Advanced Learning Library downtown.

Finally, a new Knolla’s opened in Wichita this week – sort of. The owners of the Knolla’s pizza restaurant at Douglas and Main closed that address and reopened on Tuesday in the former Pinot’s Palette space in Old Town Square. The new restaurant has better parking, an outdoor patio and will eventually serve beer.

