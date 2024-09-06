September will be full of restaurant openings in Wichita

Mark your September calendars, Wichita: Several restaurants you’ve been waiting for have pinpointed official opening dates this month. One is Toastique in Cambridge Market, 21st and Webb. It will open its doors this coming Saturday, September 7th, and will serve fancy toast creations, acai bowls and smoothies that its owner said will be Instagram worthy. The following Saturday, September 14th, Sharky’s Island Bites will open in front of the west Warren Theatre serving poke bowls, Korean fried chicken, fried rice, Dole Whip and more. And then at the end of the month, Another Broken Egg will open at K-96 and Oliver, serving upscale brunch and cocktails. Its opening date is Monday, September 30th.

You might need to purchase your 2025 calendar to record another opening date. The local franchisees of Paris Baguette just announced that they’ll open their west-side location in the former Hardee’s space at 13th and Tyler instead of at 29th and Ridge, as they’d originally planned. They had to change course after realizing that their original property was too small. They hope they can still get the restaurant open this year, but it might stretch into early 2025.

Finally, there’s good news for fans of Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria at NewMarket Square. Owner David Hensley has found a buyer for the 19-year-old restaurant, which he feared he’d have to close. The new owner is from New Mexico but once served at Ft. Riley. He plans to keep the Avivo name and menu but will add hours over the coming weeks.

