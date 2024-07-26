A south-side Wichita restaurant staple is about to close, at least for now

A Wichita restaurant that has operated at Lincoln and Edgemoor for 34 years is about to close, at least for now. Po Boy Pizza, home of the famous supreme pizza roll, will close at the end of business on Aug. 6. Owner May Khoury has been running the restaurant by herself since her husband died five years ago and says she’s ready to retire. Her grown sons are both engineers and can’t take the restaurant over right away, but they say they might revive it at a different address in two or three years. Until its final day, the restaurant will offer to-go service only.

Meanwhile, the owner of Wichita’s Albero Bistro is about to expand his business. He’s opening a new quick-service Mediterranean restaurant called Levantine Kitchen in a space next to the Panera at Central and Hillside. It will offer build-your-own bowls and sandwiches featuring choices of proteins, vegetables and sauces. He hopes to have it open by late September. And for those wondering, he’s still looking for a place to reopen his Albero Cafe. It was at Central and Oliver for 10 years but had to close last year because the landlord had different plans for the building.

Finally, Wichita is getting a different type of liquor store this weekend. The owner of City Girlz Liquor is using her law school savings to open the woman-friendly business at 216 N. Washington. The store will offer walk-up or drive-through service only and will cater to young people looking for “pregaming” supplies, including mixers, shooters, ice and pretty cups. Its grand-opening party will last from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight.