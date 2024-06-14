The time has come to say goodbye to lots of Wichita restaurants

The last few weeks have been pretty depressing for dining fans in Wichita. A long list of restaurants has either suddenly shut down or announced plans to close. Fatburger shut down about a week ago after only two years in business. And soon, places like Ming’s, Chick’n Pop and Quinton’s will also close their doors. Visit Dining with Denise on Facebook to find out how much longer you have to give these restaurants one last visit.

In more bubbly news, Wichita has recently gained a fun new downtown bar. When Janelle King moved her business, The Workroom, to downtown Wichita recently, she announced plans to open a champagne bar along with it. Now that bar, called Bubbles, is open. It’s on the west side of The Workroom, which has taken over the big space on the ground floor of Eaton Place. It serves champagne, of course, plus fun champagne cocktails and the “champagne of beers,” Miller High Life. It also serves brunch and snack items, including an interesting culinary trend: tinned fish served on snack boards.

Finally, a barbecue restaurant that was promised two and a half years ago is finally ready to go. Competition pitmaster Buddy King says he’s ready to open his Barrel Boys barbecue restaurant at 13th and McLean. King is a longtime food trucker who says the process of opening his first restaurant took a lot more time than he anticipated. His first day will be Friday, June 21, and he’ll open Fridays and Saturdays throughout the rest of the month before adding hours in July.

