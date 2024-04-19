Got Pierogi? For Wichita, the answer is finally 'yes.'

Wichita isn’t exactly awash in Polish food. But now, there’s a new pierogi business in town owned by a local woman who missed the food of her native Poland. Caroline Brzuszek-Egan operates a stand at the Old Town Farm & Art Market every Saturday called Polka Pierogi. She offers stuffed dumplings like the ones she grew up loving. Her pierogi are pan fried and come ready to eat, three to a serving. Find Polka Pierogi at the center of the market this Saturday. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., but get there early because the pierogi usually sell out.

Something else you’ll want to check out quickly, especially if you’re a local history buff, are the faint but visible ghost signs that recently appeared at the southwest corner of Douglas and Seneca. The building there dates back to the early 1900s and will soon be the new home of Lange Real Estate. But construction crews have uncovered hand-painted signs that appear to have once read “cigars” “candy” and “hotel.” I did a deep dive into the history of the building and learned that it once housed a cafe, a hotel and a few different drug stores with soda fountains, including Zongker Drug. Read the full history at Dining with Denise on Facebook. And go see the signs before construction crews cover them up again.

History lovers will also want to check out my new weekly feature, Flashback Friday. Every Friday morning, I publish on Dining with Denise the story of a once-loved restaurant from Wichita’s past, complete with old photos and menus. So far, I’ve featured Red Mesa Grill, Lazy R, and Mama Love’s.