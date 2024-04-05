April has arrived, and with it, farmers market season in Wichita

Do you feel that warmth in the air? In Wichita, that means that farmers market season has arrived. Saturday is the opening day for both the Kansas Grown Market at 21st and Ridge and the Old Town market at First and Mosley. Each will be filled with more than 100 vendors selling early-season produce, prepared food and craft items. Both also will have live music and food trucks. And both will run every Saturday morning, through October for the Kansas Grown market and through December for the Old Town market.

After all that market shopping, Wichita can wind down with a cocktail at a new aviation-themed bar in Clifton Square. Flight 1868 recently opened in the two-story house on the east end of the square and serves craft cocktails, high-end whiskey and charcuterie boards, both sweet and savory. Owner Derek Sorrells has committed to the aviation theme and has furnished the bar with real airplane seats. The staff even wears pilot uniforms.

Also, I learned this week that Wichita will soon be home to a Swig dirty soda shop. The Utah-based chain will open the first of six planned shops for the Wichita area in early May. Dirty soda is made by combining traditional fountain sodas with flavored syrups, cream and fresh fruit. It’s a craze that in recent years has gained steam on TikTok and Instagram.