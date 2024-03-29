Season in transition, restaurants in transition

As the season transitions from winter to spring, several restaurants in Wichita are in transition, too. One is longtime downtown favorite Cafe Bel Ami. The quaint French-Mediterranean restaurant has operated at 229 E. William since 1998, but now, the building’s air conditioning unit must be replaced, and the project will take 14 months. Owner Nabil Bacha wants to reopen Cafe Bel Ami elsewhere, but he doesn’t have a property yet. He’ll have to close the restaurant once it gets too warm outside and says he’ll continue his hunt for the right spot.

Meanwhile, Passage to India also is planning a move. Owners of the restaurant have agreed to take over one of the spots in a modern new building that’s going up at 21st and Oliver. They’ll stay in their longtime home at 21st and Woodlawn until the new building is ready. Look for the restaurant to relocate in August or September.

One other eatery in transition is Carpe Diem Cafe at Central and Tyler. The coffee shop opened last April with the mission of providing jobs for members of Wichita’s special needs population. But the owner faced health issues last fall and put the cafe up for sale. Now, a local family whose youngest member has special needs has decided to buy it. They’ll rename it Eddie’s Cafe and will reopen it in May. And the new owners also plan to offer jobs to people with special needs.