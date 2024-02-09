Food-filled celebrations of Lunar New Year, Fat Tuesday and Valentine’s Day in Wichita

Wichita will be full of food-related fun over the coming days. Lots of local Asian restaurants will be celebrating Lunar New Year on Saturday. Restaurants all over town will be observing the start of Mardis Gras with Fat Tuesday specials on Tuesday. And then Wednesday is Valentine’s Day – one of the busiest dining out days of the year. If you’re wondering where to go for any of the above, you can find detailed lists at Dining with Denise on Facebook.

One local restaurant on my list will be celebrating its final Fat Tuesday this year. Da Cajun Shak on East 21st has been open since 2005, but owner Patty Granger told me recently that she’s ready to retire. The restaurant will close for good on March 30, but Patty is putting on one final Mardis Gras and on Tuesday will be serving Cajun favorites and King Cake all day long.

And if you’ve been noticing that springtime feeling in the air, you’ll appreciate this sweet news: Papa’s General Store and Just a Sip owner Derek Sorrells told me this week that he’s adding yet another business to his collection. He’s getting a spot in a new strip center at 37th and Ridge and plans to open Papa’s Ice Cream & Treats there. It’ll serve infused soda drinks, ice cream and extreme shakes and should be open by May 1.