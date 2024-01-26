A new chef plans changes for popular College Hill restaurant The Belmont

Fans of College Hill restaurant The Belmont should know that the restaurant is making a few changes. For one, the owners have just hired a new executive chef. Jennifer Reifschneider led the kitchen for years at the Kansas Star Casino’s high-end Woodfire Grille, but three weeks ago, she took over the top job at The Belmont. She’s already begun planning changes on the menu and is focusing her attention on bringing people in for dinner. She’s cutting back on sandwiches in the evenings and is adding more entrees plus nightly specials. People who visit the East Douglas restaurant will start noticing the updates within the month.

The owner of the vacant strip center at Kellogg and Seneca that was previously home to Tight Ends and Tutors Pizza finally has a new tenant. Blue Moon Caterers is taking over all 14,000 square feet. Owner Bill Rowe plans to remodel it and use it for his new headquarters. He hopes to be moved in by early fall.

And if you’re in search of healthy eating options in Wichita, you’ll have a new place to visit this summer. A local pilates studio owner is opening a franchise of Toastique in Wichita. The Washington, D.C, based chain serves fancy toast with colorful topping plus acai bowls,juice, smoothies, coffee and more. Wichita’s Tostique should open this summer at Cambridge Market, 21st and Webb.