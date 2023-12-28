Changes are happening at Knolla's

Knolla’s is one of Wichita’s favorite locally owned pizza places. And this week, there’s lots of Knolla’s news.

First, the Knolla family is planning a new location in the former Pinot’s Palette space in Old Town Square. It will open in late January or early February.

Also, the Knolla’s at Central and Ridge will be on the move next year. The owners have lost the lease on the space and have to be out by Halloween. They’re planning to buy a piece of westside real estate and build a new restaurant. They’re not ready to share the address yet, but they’ll stay open where they are for now.

More downtown dining changes are on the way at Union Station. Walnut River Brewing Company’s PourHouse restaurant will close on Saturday after five years. The restaurant will stay in the historic Rock Island Depot building and will reopen this spring as a partnership between Walnut River and Ziggy’s Pizza. The two businesses are creating an all-new brewpub that combines the best of what each does. They’re still working on a name.

People who love Leslie’s Coffee in Delano have only a few more days left to visit. The 5-year-old business will close for good on Saturday. Early next year, the space will reopen as Pennant Coffee, serving both coffee and adult beverages.

Also, watch for my annual list of restaurants that closed over the past year. It’s a chance to look back and offer a moment of silence for restaurants Wichita loved, for the most part, then lost for good. You can find it at kansas.com.

